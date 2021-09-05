Colonel Mamady Doumbouya is Guinea’s coup leader

– Advertisement –





It has now emerged that Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, commander of the country’s special forces led Sunday’s military takeover in Guinea.

He has since appeared in a video circulated to local media and across social media confirming the arrest of President Alpha Conde.

Doumbouya said the President is unharmed and announced that the government has been dissolved and the constitution suspended.

Doumbouya’s men surrounded the Presidential palace on Sunday morning engaging in a gun battle with Conde’s security details.

There are reports of at least three soldiers dying amid the gun battle which residents reported to have heard.

In a post coup speech, Doumbouya said the socio-economic situation in Guinea as well as the disrespect for democratic principles forced them to take over power.

“We decided, after seeing the President – who is with us – to dissolve the current constitution, dissolve the government and close the land and air borders,” said Mamady Doumbouya.

He justified coup saying it was sparked by “the dysfunction of republican institutions”, “the instrumentalization of justice ”and“ the trampling of citizens’ rights ”.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya is a former legionnaire of the French army. He leads the elite unit of the army both trained and equipped.

In May it was rumored that there was a reported possibility of the arrest of Mamady Doumbouya in Conakry.

Source: Africafeeds.com