UN and AU call for the release of Guinea’s President after coup

– Advertisement –





The United Nations and the African Union have both called for the immediate release of Guinea’s toppled president, Alpha Conde following Sunday’s military coup.

President Alpha Conde has been arrested and detained by soldiers who carried out the coup and is reportedly unharmed.

Videos and pictures of him surrounded by soldiers have been circulating on social media on Sunday.

Conde’s government is said to have been dissolved and the constitution suspended.

But the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Twitter that he has been “following the situation in Guinea very closely” and that he “strongly condemn any takeover of the government by force of the gun.”

– Advertisement –



He then demanded for the immediate release of President Conde.

I am personally following the situation in Guinea very closely. I strongly condemn any takeover of the government by force of the gun and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 5, 2021

The African Union has also made similar calls, asking for the release of President Conde.

Communiqué conjoint du président en exercise de l’Union africaine & le président de la Commission de l’UA @AUC_MoussaFaki sur le coup d’État en #Guinée @ https://t.co/EtbonOhUEI pic.twitter.com/F9apNaDSvG — African Union (@_AfricanUnion) September 5, 2021

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, commander of the country’s special forces who led Sunday’s military takeover in Guinea has already said the President is unharmed and in the custody of the soldiers.

– Advertisement –





Doumbouya’s men surrounded the Presidential palace on Sunday morning engaging in a gun battle with Conde’s security details.

There are reports of at least three soldiers dying amid the gun battle which residents reported to have heard.

In a post coup speech, Doumbouya said the socio-economic situation in Guinea as well as the disrespect for democratic principles forced them to take over power.

“We decided, after seeing the President – who is with us – to dissolve the current constitution, dissolve the government and close the land and air borders,” said Mamady Doumbouya.

He justified coup saying it was sparked by “the dysfunction of republican institutions”, “the instrumentalization of justice ”and“ the trampling of citizens’ rights ”.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds