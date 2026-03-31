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MIDDLE EAST LIVE: Vital food aid blocked, Security Council meets in emergency session on Lebanon

Village Reporter

More than a month since war erupted in the Middle East, UN agencies confirmed on Tuesday that huge numbers of people have returned to Syria from Lebanon “exhausted, traumatized and with very, very few belongings”. Meanwhile, the UN International Maritime Organization said that another vessel has been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, increasing concerns of further delays in transporting lifesaving aid. The Security Council meets at 10am in New York in emergency session on Lebanon. Stay with us for live updates. App users can follow coverage here Source UN News

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