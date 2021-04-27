Mercy Johnson jams to Stonebwoy’s ‘Putuu’ song; Musician reacts

Nigerian superstar, Mercy Johnson, has stunned Ghanaians and Nigerians with a video jamming to Stonebwoy’s Putuu song.

In the TikTok video she shared, the actress is seen with another colleague who was acting as her hairstylist, and the two were gossiping in the salon.

She surprised many people with the way she was able to sing the exact lyrics in the video, proving her effort in learning the song beforehand.

Ghanaian and Nigerian fans have commented on the video.

For instance, Stonebwoy, after seeing the video expressed excitement and reacted to the Actress’ video.

He wrote: One of My all Time FAV ACTResses JAMMING to #PUTUU.