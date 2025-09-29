You are here

Member States advance vital work in support of WHO Pandemic Agreement

WHO Member States are actively progressing with the development of the Pathogens Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system, a key component of the WHO Pandemic Agreement aimed at ensuring equitable and timely sharing of pathogen materials and related benefits. This work follows the historic adoption of the WHO Pandemic Agreement and amendments to the International Health Regulations, marking significant steps toward global pandemic preparedness.Source WHO

