Mauritania FA unveils new head coach of the men’s national football team

The Mauritanian football federation on Wednesday announced Amir Abdou, who is the former Comoros head coach, as the new manager of its national men’s football team.

Amir takes over from the now-former Frenchman Didier Gomes Da Rosa who has been linked to the poor results of the Mauritanian team.

“Following consultations and exchanges with the highest authorities of the State, represented by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports and Relations with Parliament, the Executive Committee of FFRIM have taken the following restructuring measures: Terminate the functions of the national coach, Mr Didier Gomes Da Rosa and his entire technical staff; appointment of Mr Amir Abdou as the national coach and new technical staff for the national teams, “read the statement.

This comes after the national team was eliminated at the group stage of last year’s Arab cup and unconvincing performance during last month’s AFCON competition in Cameroon.

Amir’s main target will be to help the national team qualify for the 2023 AFCON competition in 2023 in Ivory Coast.

Sourced from Africanews