Massive Reaction As Dr SONNIE BADU, Comments On The Trending Song Of Blacko

The Ghanaian music one of Ghana’ s great heritage. Has be slowly claiming the ladder to the top of the world. Most of the legends in the Ghanaian music have laid down the foundation and in this our generation the massive morale that the young ladies and men are putting I the Ghanaian music is pushing the country’s music more higher and higher.

One man who was in the gospel trend, and had gone to almost all the african countries and most european countries, sending the message to all the world and the showcasing the country, Ghana. He has Commented on one of the most trending artist in Ghana now “Black Sheriff” who just released a song and it’s trending fast than ever. This was the news reaching Mickeyonline on what Dr SONNIE BADU said;

Breaking through the borders of Nigeria with music is not a joke. I’ve been here over 10 years and Nigeria is home for me when it comes to music. I am very proud of you @blacksherif_ your music is a breath of fresh air. Remain humble and focused, come up with more bars and stay clean. Hopefully you can win a Grammy for Ghana music sometime in the future.

