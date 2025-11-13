Malawi: Celebrating veterans and our military defense forces

By Janet Karim

For you will not leave in a hurry nor flee in haste, for the LORD goes before you, and the God of Israel is your rear guard. – Isaiah 52:12



You need not fight this battle. Take up your positions, stand firm, and see the salvation of the LORD on your behalf, O Judah and Jerusalem. Do not be afraid or discouraged. Go out and face them tomorrow, for the LORD is with you.'” – 2 Chronicles 20:17

This past Tuesday, November 11, 2025, the world paused from regular tasks and other to-dos to celebrate veterans. A very necessary thing to do, especially the whole world twice went to war to stop various actions of a few countries that threatened the world order. According to history analysts, both wars (known as World War I and World War II were influenced by complex political and social factors. The causes of World War I were militarism (the arms race throughout Europe), imperialism, and nationalism. The causes of World War II were the Treaty of Versailles, the rise of totalitarian regimes, and aggressive expansionism. At the helm of these tendencies that brought the world to war were Germany, Italy and Japan. From 1939 to 1945, the Western Allies fought with Germany, Italy in Europe, and Japan (who on December 7, 1941 attacked Pearl Harbor).

During World War I, the casualties of the major conflict, the record for the military and civilians was about 40 million. The estimates range from around 15 to 22 million deaths and about 23 million wounded military personnel, ranking it among the deadliest conflicts in human history. An estimated 70–85 million deaths were caused by the conflict, representing about 3% of the estimated global population of 2.3 billion in 1940. Of these, 30 million were military and 40 million were civilians.

This is a lot of people. And pausing to celebrate our men in uniform is the proper thing to do, amidst parades and laying of wreaths at the toms of the unknown soldier, the global tradition of commemorating annual Veterans’ Day on November 11, gives civilians around the whole world reflection points that should end in gratitude as well as contributing to keeping the peace in our countries.

I close with my own personal commemoration of members of my family who have either served or still in active duty.

My youngest son Moses is clocking 20 years next year in the British Army. He has been decorated 3 times by Queen Elizabeth II and once by King Charles (celebrating the Coronation). Moses’ love for sports drew him to join the British Army and has been sent on missions to European and Asian countries as well as South American ones. He was recently in the Falklands, and last month to Peru. My cousin Tennyson Chikankheni Jr, retired from active service after close to 15 years of service in the Malawi Defense Force. My maternal Uncle Tennyson Chikankheni Sr., through whom I learned how to spell Timbuktu at a young age, served in the British Army. Timbuktu was one of the places he was sent on a mission during World War II. He was in the British in the King’s African Rifles (KAR). Timbuktu is a city in Mali and is historically an important trading post and center of Islamic Culture in Ancient West African history records. Another uncle is my Uncle Lemson Chanthunya (he was married to my father’s sister, Aunt Diana) he fought and was my maternal Uncle Tennyson, also a member of the KAR during World War II. Another KAR military uncle was my father’s cousin, former Traditional Court Justice, Uncle Steven Phombeya. He is the third member of my family to have served in the KAR.

Malawi and indeed many African countries have a lot to celebrate on this day called Veterans’ Day. Many Malawians joined in the effort to end the tyranny brought by aggressive nations. Malawi has played its part in keeping the peace. It continues to do so in African Peace Missions sent by the United Nations. Malawi has sent troops to the DRC and other countries in Africa.

Lest we forget. Thanks be to all our men in uniform. Thank you for your service.