Madagascar’s latest cyclone to land with 170 kmh wind speeds

Cyclone Emnati, moving quickly towards Madagascar, is expected to hit late on Tuesday with wind speeds of up to 170 kilometres per hour.

The government’s meteorological department announced this, adding this makes it the fourth major storm to slam into the Indian Ocean island in a month.

Tens of thousands of people have already been displaced as a result of this year’s cyclone season.

Madagascar’s National Office for Risk and Disaster Management said nearly 275,000 people were in the cyclone’s path.

The national meteorological office said in its bulletin that the cyclone would make landfall on the eastern coast of the island late on Tuesday, continue through the central highlands, and move out to sea in the Mozambique Channel on Wednesday.

The island is still reeling from the effects of Cyclone Batsirai, which hit on Feb. 5, killing 124 and damaging or destroying the homes of 124,000 people.

Around 30,000 more people were displaced. Last week, tropical storm Dumako killed at least 14 people and displaced 4,323 people, the disaster relief agency said.

