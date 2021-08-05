You are here
Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona due to ‘financial obstacles’

Elwin Mandowa , , , , ,

Barcelona football club has said that star player Lionel Messi will not be staying at the club “because of financial and structural obstacles”.

Messi who is 34 years has been a free agent since July 1, 2021 when his contract expired.

The player agreed a new deal on reduced wages with club two weeks later, but Barca had to sell players to afford his salary.

Lionel Messi wanted to stay at Barcelona on a deal until 2026 which included reducing his wages to half of his previous salary.

The announcement was however dependent on player departures that would allow Barca to fund the Argentina captain’s wages.

“Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled,” the club said.

Lionel Messi is considered one of the greatest players of all time. His stats at the club include:

  • Barcelona’s record scorer with 672 goals.
  • Has won 10 La Liga titles.
  • Four Champions Leagues.
  • Seven Copas del Rey.
  • Won the Ballon d’Or on a record six occasions.

Source: Africafeeds.com

