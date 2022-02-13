Let’s Oxlade Ourselves, Female Fan Sends Voice Note To Singer Skiibi

Singer Oxlade‘s name has been transformed into a verb according to some ladies who contacted Skiibi.

Abbey Elias, also known as Skiibii, took to Instagram to share a voicemail she received from her female admirers.

The ladies went on and on about how much they adore Skiibi’s music and everything else in the message, and then made it sexual by detailing the size of his penis.

READ MORE: Skibii Screams While Receiving Hot Slaps On His Head In Turkey

“Let’s Oxlade ourselves,” one of the girls said, referring to singer Oxlade’s sex tape while using the name as a verb.

Skiibi went on to say that this is a taste of what his DM looks like from time to time, but the voice note was one of the most amusing he’d ever heard.

See post below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music