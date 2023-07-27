Kita Alexander Signs With Lemon Tree Music

Australian singer and songwriter Kita Alexander is the latest addition to the Lemon Tree Music roster, Billboard can reveal.

Alexander signs with the Australia-based artist management company for the world, and will be guided by LTM senior artist manager Elise Naismith.

Kita’s catalog “is anthem after anthem and her new music is no exception,” Naismith comments. “Off the back of her sold out debut headline tour earlier this year, I look forward to empowering Kita as she enters her Queen era, here in Australia and beyond.”

To celebrate the new deal, Alexander today (July 27) releases her new single “Date Night” (via Warner Music Australia), a collaboration with homegrown country star Morgan Evans.

[embedded content]

Based in Byron Bay, Alexander’s profile contributes to grow off the back of several high-profile gigs and new releases, including the introspective “7 Minutes In Heaven” and the belter “Queen,” both of which enjoyed rotation on national youth broadcaster triple j.

Championed by triple j from the early phases of her career, Alexander would go on to achieve commercial radio liftoff with the Hit and Nova networks.

Global combined streams top 145 million, and include the EPs Like You Want To and Hotel, the ARIA gold-certified singles “Damage Done” and “Like You Want To,” and platinum-certified “Between You & I”.

Earlier in the year, she teamed up with Australian DJ Fisher on stage at Coachella. The live dates keep coming, and include a performance this Friday, July 28 at the FIFA Fan Festival, set to be held in Brisbane, Australia following the home nation’s Women’s World Cup group match against Nigeria.

Led by co-founders and directors Regan Lethbridge and David Morgan, LTM’s roster includes award-winning homegrown artists Tash Sultana, Tones and I and Budjerah.

“I’m so excited to announce that I’ve signed with Lemon Tree Music,” Alexander says in a statement. “I’ve been self-managed for the last year and a half waiting until I found the perfect fit. I have wanted to align myself with an Australian based management company that has those international ties to really grow my music and brand. Cannot wait to see what we can achieve together.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...