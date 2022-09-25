Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge wins Berlin marathon and sets new world record

Two-time Olympic winner, Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, has beaten his personal best and set a new world record in Sunday’s Berlin marathon.

Crossing the line in just two hours, one minute and nine seconds he shaved 30 seconds off his previous best and after the race said he was in it to win.

“I was planning to go to the 60.50, 60.40, but all in all my legs were running ok very fast and I thought, ‘Oh let me just try to run two hours flat.’ But all in all I’m happy with the performance,” he said

The 37 year-old from Nandi County in Kenya ran the first half of the race in 59 minutes, 51 seconds prompting speculation he may be the first person officially to break the two-hour barrier.

In an interview he said: “There’s still more in my legs, there’s still more, and I hope the future is still great.”

When asked if he still felt young he replied: “Absolutely, my mind’s still ok thinking wise. Still moving, the body is ok, still absorbing the training and racing.”

Conditions in the German capital were ideal for a fast race with temperatures around 11 degrees Celsius and no rain or wind.

Follow Kenyan Mark Korir came in second, nearly five minutes behind.

They were followed by Ethiopian runner Tadu Abate.

Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa won the women’s race in two hours, fifteen minutes and thirty seven seconds.

