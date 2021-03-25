Kenya: Street hawker dragged on road for not giving bribe

– Advertisement –





A street hawker in Kenya who sells fruits was dragged along the road by local officials in western Kisumu county for refusing to give a bribe.

Officials were caught on video abusing the female seller, sparking outrage among Kenyans.

Beatrice Atieno, 39, was left with injuries after the incident, according to local media reporting.

Local officials said the woman was selling oranges and lemons on a pavement in the city where hawking is prohibited.

The woman told journalists that one of the officials seated at the back of a pick-up truck held her hand and refused to let her go as the vehicle sped off.

Uproar in Kisumu as a pick-up truck, belonging to the county government, dragged a hawker on the tarmac for about 500 meters.#TinaKaggia pic.twitter.com/HDFL8a8CSp — Nation FM (@NationFMKe) March 25, 2021

Motor riders around who were shocked by the incident screamed and chased after the vehicle.

The widow and mother of four resorted to hawking to feed her children.

She said “I was shocked to see the county askaris surround me as others tried to take away goods from my head. Another held my hand while another was pushing into the vehicle. The vehicle was moving and they sped off with me from hospital area to the station.”

Her son who followed up the matter was arrested and locked up, she said.

Officials suspended

The governor of Kisumu county in a statement said he has suspended the local officials who were filmed dragging the fruit vendor along the road.

He said on twitter that “While away in Nairobi on official Council of Governors’ meetings, I have been saddened and shocked by a very unfortunate incident in Kisumu, following the arrest and mishandling of a lady trader by the City’s enforcement officers yesterday (Wednesday) morning.”

and shocked by a very unfortunate incident in Kisumu, following the arrest and mishandling of a lady trader by the City’s enforcement officers yesterday morning. pic.twitter.com/aRP0BsFAmP — Gov. Anyang’ Nyong’o (@AnyangNyongo) March 25, 2021

Source: Africafeeds.com

