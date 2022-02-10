Kemi Adetiba announces engagement with Ghanaian music producer (Photos) 

Kemi Adetiba, a Nigerian filmmaker and television director, has revealed her engagement with Ghanaian music producer, Oscar Heman-Ackah.

She broke the news to her teeming fans on Instagram on Wednesday in Ghana.

Adetiba said Heman-Ackah proposed to her on 28 January, 2022 and that she wholeheartedly said ‘yes’ to him.

She stated that anyone who wished them well should keep praying for them.

She wrote: “We’ve taken some time to privately enjoy this moment and bask in the celebration of it all. However, we’re beginning to understand it might be next to impossible keeping a lid on this for much longer.

“After thinking long and hard, we ultimately would love for this announcement to be on our own terms and molded in our own true narrative. Plus, you all here have followed my journey from the start and lovingly root for me – Now if that isn’t FAMILY, I don’t know what is 🙂

“So dear FAMILY, on the 28th of January in Ghana, delivered as a beautiful surprise and expression of love, and in the presence of some close friends and family, @oscarhemanackah asked that we spend the rest of our lives together, and I wholeheartedly said YES… without a single reservation.

“I would like to add here, that every single friend or member of my family that conspired in this surprise proposal, should just be on the look out for my retaliation… Cos it’ll be merciless!”

Adetiba, 42, added: “Oscar and I shall share only as much of us as we’re comfortable with. No more.. No less. We hope you will respect this, and bear with us in this regard.

“Thank you for the overwhelming love and kindness you will undoubtedly show us as we count down to more festivities and the rest of our lives together. There’s not an ounce of anxiety in this place.

“Oh… And before you say it… Yeeeeeesss, he knows he’s a very VERY lucky man, but the beautiful thing about our connection and journey so far… Is that I know I’m a supremely lucky woman too. Please wish us well and keep us in your prayers Here’s to New Beginnings!! ❤️ (*ps* We planning a REAL “Wedding Party” y’all.”

Also speaking, Heman-Ackah wrote on his Instagram page: “Doing this beautiful thing called life with the most beautiful lady in the world @kemiadetiba”

Sourced From Nigerian Music