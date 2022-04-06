Kareem: 60 garlands for quintessential theatre practitioner, consummate designer





The story or history of technical theatre and the performing arts in Nigeria cannot be complete without ample space for Olateju Wasee Kareem, popularly known simply as Teju Kareem.

Legendary multimedia stage designer and sceneographer of the 21st century, a consummate professional, a quintessential creative entrepreneur, who lifted technical theatre to enviable level, Kareem, fta (Fellow of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Practitioners, NANTAP), is the founder and CEO of Zmirage Multimedia Limited. It was therefore not surprising when this theatre icon, a pioneer in digital equipment for lighting in Nigeria, a designer with eyes for details and for history, clocked 60 on Sunday March 27, which by coincidence is International Theatre Day (ITD), as theatre practitioners, friends, colleagues, young and old, and others rolled out the drums to celebrate a great man of the theatre, a man of the people.





Trained at the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Ibadan, where he emerged as one of the best in technical theatre, Kareem, who hails from the Ijaiye quarters of Abeokuta in Ogun State, thereafter obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the Hastings School of Business and Management Studies, United Kingdom. Having practised theatre extensively in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, he revolutionised technical theatre practice in Nigeria by setting up Zmirage Multimedia Limited in 1996 to fill the yawning gap created by the absence of world class infrastructure to help practitioners. And since the, he has remained consistent in his efforts at developing live theatre in Nigeria.

Notable practitioners, including the General Manager, National Theatre of Nigeria, Prof. Sunnie Ododo; Professor Sola Fosudo, Dept of Theatre and Music, Lagos State University; theatre director and founder of Jos Reperatory Theatre (JRT), Dr Patrick Jude-Oteh; notable filmmaker, Zik Zulu Okafor; COO. Zmirage and pioneer producer Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE), Lillian Amah-Aluko; performance poet, climate change advocate, notable musician, actress, Ayo Aladekomo, aka, ADUKE; Victory Ashaka and several others.

Celebrity theatre technologist and entrepreneur – Prof. Ododo

“Happy birthday to a celebrity theatre technologist and entrepreneur. God grant you many more years of active service to the theatre industry and humanity. Enjoy your special day.”





Wazee Kareem, a quintessential, legendary designer of our century – Fosudo

“Wazee Kareem, the quintessential and legendary designer of our century, I celebrate you my dear brother and friend as you add another year to your impactful life, a life of outstanding professional excellence. You’re very much appreciated Teju for everything you represent to our profession and to our relationship. I pray for you Wasee that Almighty Allah will preserve your life. You will live in health and continue to enjoy abundance of blessings. Amen. Affectionately, SF”

The tinker with a rare sense of embellishments – Okafor

“Happy birthday to my twin brother, a man who could bring smiles to gloomy faces with creative lighting, the aesthetic carpenter of my class of ’87, the tinker with a rare sense of embellishments , a lighting practitioner whose visage illuminates and accentuates the story of our quaint theatre and avante-garde life style.

“Happy birthday again, the man they call my brother, the one who deliberately garbs himself with an agbèro mien yet with a soft and seraphic smile and heart. Teju my bro, the very portrait of humility, the hidden billionaire that eats happily in a mama-put and feels at home in a bukka. I dare say your brand is uncommon, you are, succinctly, a fetching symbol of how to keep life less complicated.

“No doubt your journey has not been a dash, it is a marathon and you’ve run a good race and by God’s grace , you will end amazingly well.

“May the Most High God keep you going even stronger with age.

CONGRATULATIONS. ZZO

A man with a very Noble heart – Jude-Oteh

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to one of our most decent, hard-working, amiable, GENEROUS, self-less, gentleman to the core and a truly wonderful friend always. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Haji Wasee Teju Kareem! A man with a very Noble heart! You are always appreciated! Happy Birthday Bro.”

A theatrical gem – Amah-Aluko

“Happy diamond birthday to a theatrical gem. Service to humanity is a calling which you unstintingly and unhesitantly fulfil day after day. May your time on the 6th floor be full of love, joy, peace and good cheer. May Heaven’s best be your portion now and always, Sir.”

ADUKE: Kareem is an enigma, a leader and father to so many

“Alhaji Teju Kareem, you are a leader and father to so many. An enigma in your chosen field. I am happy to celebrate you as you clock 60 years. I pray this milestone year brings you so much goodness, peace and joy. Thank you for all you do for the arts and those around you. Happy birthday sir. Many Happy returns.”

Ashaka wrote: “I felicitate and wish you many more years of impact. You are an exact blueprint of a man with an impeccable character. Thanks for setting the pace and being an example of a whole man. May your years ahead be laced with ecstatic explorations and may sweet glories rush upon your sight as a proof that you are rare and one in 7.9 billion. I wish you all of life’s pleasant treasures and may your feet continually be on the rock to stay. Cheers to many more years of breathtaking exploits and remarkable impact. I love you dearly Sir!

There have also been congratulatory messages from the celebrant’s other communities:

“Happy Diamond Jubilee Thanksgiving. Today, we thank God for our brother, Alhaji Teju Kareem, aka Zmirage. We bless the Maker of Heavens and Earth for your physical, mental and emotional health and well-being. We thank God for a well garlanded life dotted with trail blazing and significant accomplishments particularly in your chosen profession. We thank God for your children and grandchildren. We appreciate your love, kindness of soul and spirit, genuine friendship and brotherliness. On this your Diamond Jubilee, we pray that the Heavens shall be merciful unto you. Your odyssey of a well garlanded life, beautiful inside and outside, is just unfolding. We celebrate this special gift from the throne of Grace. Happy 60th birthday to you sir. Greetings to your household. From all of us: The Adeoluwas,” wrote Barrister Taiwo Adeoluwa, former Secretary (SSG) to the Ogun State Government, OGSG.

Yakubu Muhammed Kebir, Managing Director /CEO Leadfort Insurance Brokers Limited; President/ Chairman Muslim Teachers Training College Old Students Association (Muteco Class Of ’81): “Alhamdu Lillah, Alhamdu Lillah, Alhamdu Lillah Rabbi l Alamin. I am grateful to God Almighty for the life of my brother and leader – Wasee Teju Kareem as you mark your 60th birthday anniversary. I am not in anyway surprised at the obeisance, extolling and the encomiums showered on you by the larger community on your birthday. All I have to do is to give Praises and Exultation to God Almighty for the person He has made out of you. I feel proud at all times at the mention of your name – Teju. It is never a dull moment conversing or interacting with you. There is never a time I have the opportunity of seeing or meeting you, even if it’s for a second, that I’ll not leave as a better person — well loaded with ideas, wisdom, and even happier. I, on behalf of Itsemhe, my family and the entire MUTECO FAMILY remain eternally grateful to you for your efforts in making the MUTECO family better focused, positioned and stronger by the day. We adore your personality, your mien, tact, finesse, dint of hardwork and commitment whenever your attention is called upon. We will continue to celebrate you in all spheres and at all times.”

Tunbosun Kola-Daisi, Chairman Mobile screen and sound Ltd: “Hearty congratulations my big Egbon and mentor in the industry. It was you/Zmirage that opened my eyes and encouraged me to birth Mobile Screens and Sound ltd after our several partnerships during the Femi Kuti Shows in late 90s the early 2000s. And shortly thereafter, we had an ongoing partnership working on your amazing and unique set designs for KORA awards, AFRIMA, Drum festivals to mention a few.You are a core professional that has a spectacular eye for details.

On the occasion of your 60th anniversary, I wish you longer life in good health and sound mind. I also urge you to continue to mentor the upcoming in the industry as your wealth of experience must not go to waste. Cheers to 60 cheers.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days…





Share this:

Like this: Like Loading…

Sourced From Nigerian Music