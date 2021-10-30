Joeboy, Shekhina in Malawi for Lilongwe Music & Arts Festival

Joeboy

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main headliners of Lilongwe Music and Arts Festival (Lifest) Joeboy and Shekhinah arrived in Malawi on Thursday afternoon, October 28, 2021 through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) for Today’s event till Saturday

The Lilongwe Music and Arts Festival is a two day event that aims at engaging artists including Comedians, Musicians and Poets in the fight against ills of gender based violence (GBV) and addressing mental health issues using their talents.

The setting of the festival will be the Lilongwe Golf club slated for October 29 to 30.

Speaking upon arrival, Joeboy who is currently famous with his hit song Sip (Alcohol) said he is happy to perfom in Malawi for the first time.

The Nigerian Afro Pop and R & B star urged Malawians to support the festival by showing up both on Friday and Saturday.

“I expect good vibes at the festival and this will be my first time perfoming my hit song Sip Alcohol in the country which i am sure is gettting good response in here. It feels nice to be part of a good cause as you know that this show has been organised to address mental issues being faced by people out there.

“So, I want to encourage people to take a day as it comes and keep going as there is always something to be greatful for and always speak out.” he said.

On the other hand, South African based singer Shekhinah promised to dish out the very best of her performance at the festival as she called on Malawians to be part of the festival and enjoy.

Shekhinah is well know by her song titled Suited which was released in the Rose Gold Album in 2017. In May this year, she has maintained her stardom with an album titled Trouble in paradise.

“Well i promise patrons at the festival a very long show that i would like to use it to my advantage to perfom whatever i can. I do believe that people here know most of my songs therefore am sure we will have a good time.” Shekhinah said.

LiFest Coordinator Maya Kalumo promised fireworks as he said preparations of the show are almost done.

“The arrival of Joeboy and Shekhinah signals that we are there. Tomorrow we will be welcoming Chris Martin who is another headliner at the festival. So we are all set. We would just want to continue to urge people to come through and enjoy the festival come Friday.” said Kalumo.

Apart from international headliners, the event will also bring together other local musicians including Taygrin, Patience Namadingo, Suffix, George Kalukusha, Gwamba, Kell Kay and the Black Missionaries among others.

Sourced From Nigerian Music