14 hours ago

Japan Expo, the European festival of manga and Japanese culture, is back in Paris after two cancelled editions in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and there is no lack of fans, says the co-founder and co-organiser of the convention: “We were a little worried about how it would go, would people still come? But it seems to be going well”, says Thomas Sirdey.

Sourced from Africanews