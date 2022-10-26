‘It’s a shame to say I copied Burna Boy’s of music’ — Shatta Wale hits Ghanaians

Shatta Wale, the singer, has lashed out at Ghanaians over claims he copied Burna Boy’s style of music in his new single.

Advertisement

The 38-year-old released a new track titled ‘Cash Out’ on Friday.

But a number of fans and critics claimed the song’s tempo is similar to Burna Boy’s style of delivery.

They also threw jabs at Wale for allegedly attempting to get a hit song by imitating the ‘African Giant’ crooner.

Advertisement

Reacting to the comments in a video, Wale tackled Ghanaians for criticising his music instead of supporting him.

He also added that “if you don’t know music, just shut up”.

“Ghana, it’s only you people that know how to talk abi? Your brother drops a song and it’s doing well. Instead of supporting the song, Ghanaians are busy saying he copied Burna Boy. It is a shame,” he said.

Advertisement

“Let me tell you something if you don’t know music just shut up. You all are saying Shatta Wale copied Burna Boy. Forget that one, everybody dey sing and everybody does music.”

The ‘My Level’ crooner has been in the news on several occasions over his scathing remarks about the Nigerian music industry.

In December, Burna Boy had engaged Wale in a war of words after the Ghanaian dissed Nigerian artistes whom he claimed failed to reciprocate the support they got from Ghana.

Advertisement

Copyright 2022 TheCable. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from TheCable.

Follow us on twitter @Thecablestyle

Sourced From Nigerian Music