Italian footballer breaks barriers, plays in Ugandan super league

In a world where the European leagues take the best of Africa’s football talent, Stefano Mazengo Loro goes against the grain. After playing in Europe, the Italian signed for Kampala City Council Authority FC in the Ugandan Super League.

Mazengo signed a two-year contract with the KCCA in June 2020.

“This opportunity took me a bit by surprise, to be honest, and I didn’t think it would come. It’s just a small tick on my bucket list. I also wanted to see how the level was because I had seen them play, but I didn’t really know, could I make it? Could I manage? Could I handle it? I wanted to test myself as well,” Mazengo said.

He started his career under the Kampala Kids League program before featuring in Netherlands, Spain, and recently in the United Kingdom.

His experience and perfect teamwork has enabled him to blend easily with the Ugandan side.

“He has helped us a lot. He’s quite intelligent, he’s a player who plays well in the midfield, he knows how to organize other players, he’s very friendly,” Morley Byekwaso, KCCA FC coach said.

Mazengo eventually hopes to open his own academy to help develop east African football to nature more young talents.

He also hopes to bridge the gap that has always existed between Europe and Africa in terms of football.

“Eventually, I want to open maybe my own academy and try to bridge that gap between Europe and East Africa, and start bringing some talents there as well,” Mazengo said.

