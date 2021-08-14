You are here
NGO inducts 280 fellows for equitable universal education across Nigeria

Teach For Nigeria (TFN), a Non- Governmental Organisation, has inducted over 280 cohort  of fellow teachers who will help to ensure that every Nigerian child has  opportunity to receive education.

induction was done by NGO  as part of 2021 closing ceremony of  its training institutes and  the unveiling of its  fifth cohort of fellows in Lagos on  Saturday.

Chief Executive Officer of organisation, Miss Folawe Omikunle,  said that 44,068 graduates registered, 7,927 graduates completed their registrations and 3 accepted the offer based on  the  fellowship applications received for 2021.

“This  five-week training  programme was done both  in virtual form  and physically and the cohort fellows are to resume for the next academic session  in September in Ogun.

“We them intensively both physically and online and we will place them to teach in underserved schools or schools that lack teachers.

“They are to teach for a  two-year period. They are not being recruited as permanent teachers but to provide solutions to challenges occurring in the classrooms or even in the community,” she said.

Omikunle added that the NGO  members approached  their work in a very unique way whereby  they were able to recruit outstanding fresh graduates,young professionals and  educators through a  highly process of  selection.

“We are working toward developing a critical mass of leaders for the education ecosystem.

“Our plan is to get to a level where we will have equitable universal education across Nigeria,” she said.

Omikunle  also stated that they were well structured, adding that the new fellows had the support of the existing alumni and fellows who were already in different schools and communities.

“We also have coaches who will be  mentoring  the new fellows  by visiting them in their classrooms, and  observing their teaching methods  and give us their feedbacks.

“Currently, our impact is in-depth and focusing on how we can strengthen our impacts in the state we are now before moving to other states,” she said.

 Mr Olubankole Wellington, also known as ‘Banky W’, a prolific singer,  advised the fellows to choose to be the agent of light in their classrooms and communities.

“After the training ,you might experience some lukewarm attitudes in schools or communities but focus on being the agent of light in every situation.

“Choose to celebrate the process not  just the results, fix Nigeria by helping at least one child to get education,” he said.

Wellington also  urged them to keep investing in , skills and careers in order to impact more into the  pupils and students they would be teaching.

 Mrs Alero Ayida-Otobo, a Board of the NGO also urged the fellows to fix and transform the  crisis and the decadence bedevilling education in the country.

Ayida-Otobo said that they were releasing the fellows to be the change agents,nation builders, solution providers,strategic thinkers and support systems in schools.

“I urge you all to solve any problems in schools, live a life of sacrifice, support each other and connects with other fellows to survive and excel,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Teach For Nigeria’s focus is how to enlist Nigeria’s most promising future leaders in the effort to expand educational and life opportunities for all Nigerian  .(NAN)

