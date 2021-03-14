I’m happy doing what I enjoy –10-year-old singer, Mehcosa

Not many people have the privilege of discovering and utilising their talents at a young age. But, for talented British-Nigerian singer, Mehitabel Cosa, popularly known as Mehcosa, she was able to find what made her unique and showcase her talent.

The young singer is already a social media sensation who grabbed attention for rendering ‘covers’ of popular songs. So far, she has over 120,000 fans on her Instagram page.

Despite gaining lots of fans for doing covers, Mehcosa decided to take things a step further by releasing her debut single titled, Modupe, in 2020.

Asked how she feels about being a young artiste, she said, “I feel normal. I am just doing what I enjoy and I’m happy about that.”

She also stated that she had been able to combine her music career and education by dedicating time for both. She said, “I love music. I also love education. I always create time after school for my home work and music.”

The young singer also noted that she was not worried about competition in the music industry. She said, “For my age, I really have nothing to worry about. With God on my side, I have got it all figured out.”

Reeling out some of the artistes she looks up to, she said, “I am inspired by artistes such as Wizkid, Burna Boy and Ariana Grande. I will also like to work with them.”

She also added that she was working on her Extended Play album titled, Gratitude. According to her, it would focus on gratitude, believing in oneself and appreciating the special people in one’s life.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

DOWNLOAD THE PUNCH NEWS APP NOW ON



Sourced From Nigerian Music