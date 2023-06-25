IJ Music record label unveiled with 8TH Wonda as first signee,

It was a night of glamour and glitz spruced with blissful fun and an infectious atmosphere of camaraderie when a record label, named IJ Music was launched in Lagos on Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Proof Hotel and Lounge in Lekki. The label made its entrance onto the music stage with the unveiling and song release party of its first artist known as 8TH Wonda, who performed his new single “Finally”.





The ambience and performance at the party were a testament to consistent efforts dedicated to talent-honing by seasoned professionals at IJ Music Company. The organisers and artists really put in the work to stage a world-class event. No wonder guests present expressed satisfaction and the belief that the artist will take the world by storm in a short while.

Although 8th Wonda has been within the music circles for a while, from growing up with a music entrepreneur father to doing music underground, it seems as if dude has paid his dues. But a lot of people in attendance on the fateful Friday night told journalists that they were meeting and hearing from the musician for the first time. The high-octane party marks the beginning of the music career of the rising star, to the global audience.

Star of the night, 8TH Wonda, also informed the audience about the release of a video to the hit track, “Finally”. He promised to continue to do his best and strive for better entertainment yet uncommon on the music scene. He also said he looked forward to collaborating with not just one or some particular artists within the industry, but everyone who wants to collaborate with him.

“Hi industry, please be nice. As long as there is good music in the world, I’ll always stay creative. I get inspiration from the possibilities of all the good things music provides. I’ll let the audience rate me. But in my head, I am global and international.

“My name is Nnamdi Christian Asiabakam. I’m from Imo State. I grew up in a place called Orile-Iganmu and Surulere in Lagos. I believe music is so deep to the point that I keep rediscovering new stuff every day. I’ll also like to say that my experience working with Masterkraft was a dream come true. I learned a lot and it expanded my creative and mental horizons. But all I can say now is, we are living life to the fullest and we are never going to stop,” he said.

On his part, IJ Music record label boss, Ambassador Henry Chekwube Okafor, a.k.a Ike Jerusalem urged everyone, especially music lovers to go check out the new and trending video titled “Finally”, by 8TH Wonda. He said the song is currently enjoying massive airplay both on social and traditional media platforms, home and abroad. He said he is certain the artist will not disappoint. He also urged the youths in Nigeria to remain steadfast and focused on their dreams, while showcasing their talents.

Other guests at the event commended the label and artist for the wonderful presentation. They said the artist has what it takes to survive in an industry whose supply of talents is endless.

An elated guest, Mr Anthony Chidiebiere Owuanchi, who described himself as a friend of the label boss, said he was very delighted with the artist’s performance and sure he would go far in the industry.

He said: “I am very impressed with what I saw tonight. The performance and packaging were top-notch. I advise 8TH Wonda to keep working hard as the music industry out there is very competitive

Sourced From Nigerian Music

