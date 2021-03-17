I will be Nigeria’s best president, actor Yul Edochie declares

Yul Edochie. [Courtesy]

Veteran Nollywood star Yul Edochie has declared his ambitions to run for Nigeria’s top seat in 2023.

Taking to social media to declare his ambitions for the presidency, the celebrated movie star promised to be the best leader, should he be elected to office. “I will be the best President Nigeria has ever had,” tweeted the 39-year-old film star.

This is not the first time that the movie star has announced his plans to run for office. The actor, a one-time Anambra State Governorship candidate, first took a stab at the presidency in 2018.

“Today I declare my interest to run for President of the greatest country in the world, Nigeria. A blessed country that has been crippled by decades of bad leadership. Enough is Enough! Fellow Nigerians, stand with me let us bring the problems of our country to the last bus stop,” he pledged.

He later withdrew from the race.

“After due consideration & consultations, I will no longer run for President of Nigeria, 2019. To my supporters, worry not. I remain committed to building a new Nigeria that works for all, irrespective of class, tribe, or religion. Together we shall achieve it. God bless,” said Edochie.

Reigniting his ambitions, the father of four said he is Nigeria’s best bet, “If Nigerian will realize the power they have and support me the way they support Big Brother Naija housemates, I will surely become Nigerian next president and the best ever. I will appoint credible men and women to work with me irrespective of class, tribe, or religion.”

He now joins a growing list of celebrities who have turned to politics. Singer Bobi Wine, who currently serves as a Member of Parliament for Kyadondo County East constituency in Wakiso District, led the pack in 2020 and challenged President Yoweri Museveni in Uganda’s January 14 general election. The popstar came in second.

