“I want the world” Kizz Daniel expresses excitement as Buga becomes the most googled song in Nigeria

Award-winning singer Kizz Daniel is no doubt breaking several records with his hit song, Buga.

From being the most shazamed song to hitting several million views on YouTube and several more, Buga is now the most googled song in Nigeria.

Taking to his Instagram story, Kizz Daniel revealed the good news to his over 9 million followers.

Following his new feat, Kizz Daniel stated that he wanted the world.

His new desire is coming weeks after he prayed to God to allow him perform Buga at the World Cup.

“I want the world”.

Kemi Filani news recalls Kizz Daniel had finally gotten his much-deserved accolades as his song became the most shazamed song in the world.

The singer took to his Instagram story to express his joy over the record-breaking achievement.

For those who don’t know, Shazam is an app that identifies any song within minutes. It tells one the title, year released, artist’s name and everything to know about a song.

Bearing this in mind, Kizz Daniel’s hit song with Tekno, Buga had become the most shazamed song in the world.

This new achievement means Kizz Daniel’s song was globally known.

Posting a series of appreciation notes on his story, he wrote, “O pe yin!!!”.

In another post, he stated that a site report on his song being a broken record was quite accurate. Kizz Daniel reshared the post with the caption, “Accurate”.

Sourced From Nigerian Music