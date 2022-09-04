A 37-year-old Islamic singer, Munkaila Ahmadu, has said that he killed his parents for allegedly committing blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

The father of five said this in a video of his confession after his arrest by operatives of the Jigawa State Police Command.

The Islamic singer killed his parents: his father, A. Ahmadu, the 70-year-old village head of Zarada community; and mother, Hauwa’u Ahmadu, 60, with a pestle.

So also did he use the same pestle to injured two of their neighbours, who are said to still be in the hospital.

In the recorded video while in police custody, Ahmadu said: “I killed them because they refuse to accept the truth concerning the Prophet Muhammad (S.W.A).

“I killed them because they abused the prophet and their punishment is death, there is no repentance for any person who abused the Prophet.

“I am a praise singer for the prophet, this year I intend to do a video for my song and God willing, I will do that, I will be free because God is with the righteous person, that is why I am not worrying over my action,” he said in the video.

“My parent doesn’t like the prophet Muhammad because I adore him, they called me a mad person, I pleaded with my father to support my work (praise singing), and I told him that I don’t womanise, I am not a gambler, I don’t do drugs and I don’t steal, but he refused to.

“My mother used to go to neighbouring towns to blackmail me, telling people to reject me whenever I came to sing praises to the prophet because I am mad and I refused to work on the farm.

“I am now in police custody because, by human thinking, I did a wrong thing but in the sight of God and the Prophet what I did is the right thing.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music