“I had a dream last night that rapture happened, This dream was so real” – Singer Waconzy reveals

Village Reporter ,

Nigerian singer, Waconzy, has revealed he had a dream about rapture last night.

According to the artist, he had a dream that rapture happened and that his dream looked so real.

Waconzy took to Twitter to advise people to give their lives to God and be prepared for the rapture, as he states that rapture is around the corner.

He tweeted; “I had a dream last night that rapture happened. This dream was so real . I know rapture is arround the corner. Give your life to God and be PREPARED .”

