I feel studying at Oxford affects my music career – DJ Cuppy

London-based Nigerian Disk Jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, said she sometimes felt that studying at Oxford university has affected her progress in the music industry.

The singer, who is studying for her second Master’s degree programme, said this on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

According to her, she sometimes regretted studying at Oxford because of its effect on her music career.

Sharing a video where she spoke about her studies in the University, she wrote as caption, “Some days I’m at Oxford deeply regretting unnecessarily doing a third university degree because I feel like it’s affected my progress in the music industry but some days like this, I’m really proud of myself and I know that education empowers me to be greater in every aspect of my life.”

In the video, Cuppy noted that during her course of studying African Studies, she has noticed that Africans do not know much about themselves.

Watch video below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music