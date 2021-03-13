I Don’t Have A Label Or Sponsor – Singer Ric Hassani

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ric Hassani has revealed that he does not have a label or a sponsor.

The ‘Thunder Fire You’ crooner took to his Twitter page to disclose this. He also added that he has sacrificed a lot to get to where he is despite not having a sponsor or being signed to a record label.

In his words:

“They say they are shocked by my confidence, Do you know what I’ve sacrificed for this thing? No forget sey I no get label or sponsor, everything you see na we de run am. Let this be a motivation for someone, promote your hard work with your full chest, & be proud of yourself.”

See his tweet below: