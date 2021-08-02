I did not know I was going to make music; Buju makes excuse for old tweets

<!– –>

<!– –>

Fast riser and rave singer Buju, came under fire for tweets he made in 2015.

Back then, he criticised Wizkid, Davido and Mr Eazi, who are all A-List acts. “If I say that “Daddy Yo” song is trash now y’all probably go mad so YAY!! mad jam!!,” he (Buju) tweeted.

His tweets have resurfaced online and has caused an outrage.

The singer found himself deleting tweets from that year as it did not sit down well with music lovers.

However, he has responded to fans saying at the time, he did not even know he was going to make music.

“Over the years, I’ve grown to understand that receiving or consuming music is wayyy easier than actually making music.

“It’s why when you don’t make music and all you do is consume, it’s easier to make unsolicited takes about another person’s music and that’s what I used to do, sadly,” he posted on Snapchat.

“Lol in 2015/16/17, I didn’t even know I was even gon make music.

“I just used to listen and criticize which is still allowed so far I no kill anybody but it was because I knew no better. So if people think it’s wise to criticize me over tweets from those years. it’s calm… it’s just joblessness sha. I know way better and I’m cool with everybody. #SIL.”

Buju happens to be one of the fans favorite with is hit release Outside. He also featured on Ladipoe’s Feelings which is also another favorite.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities

Loading…

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies. View More Articles

<!– –> Sourced From Nigerian Music