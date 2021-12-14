How I was hurt by Wande Coal’s exit from Mo’hits – Don Jazzy

Music Executive and Mavin Producer, Don Jazzy, has recounted his reaction after a singer, Wande Coal, who was with his former label, left in 2013.

Wande Coal’s exit came as a shock to fans of Mo’hits record label, now Mavin.

Speaking on The Afrobeat Podcast, Don Jazzy said Wande Coal’s exit from his record label hurt him because he was like a child he raised and then had to let go as an adult after all the training.

He said: “Wande Coal is a genius and a music vocalist we found when we went for a show in UNILAG (University of Lagos).

“Every separation hurts, whether amicable or not.

“Wande’s exit was like when you train a child and then they have or he has to go when he’s an adult.

“It hurts because I had to start building again, friendship and all of that.

“You’ll know Wande’s exit hurt me because I had to tweet about it.”

Don Jazzy, however, apologised to his fans for making such comment on Twitter about Wande Coal’s exit.

