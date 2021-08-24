Here are the top 10 songs in Nigeria this week: Kizz Daniel’s ‘Lie’ spends a second consecutive week at No. 1

“Lie” tallied 51.8 million in radio reach (down 7%) and 2.5 million equivalent streams (up 11.6%). It becomes the third song to debut at No. 1 and remain at the summit in its second week, joining Teni’s “FOR YOU” (5 straight weeks) and Burna Boy’s “Kilometre” (3 straight weeks).

Impressively, “Lie’s” second week on the chart still ranks as one of the biggest yet for any song, even surpassing the total chart points recorded by the song in its first week as the fourth biggest week by a song in TurnTable Top 50 history

Biggest weeks by a song in TurnTable Top 50 history

“Understand” – Omah Lay on the chart dated July 20, 2021 “Rock,” – Olamide on the chart dated June 28, 2021 “Feeling” – Ladipoe & Buju on the chart dated June 14, 2021 “Lie” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated August 23, 2021 “Lie” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated August 16, 2021 “Rock” – Olamide on the chart dated June 14, 2021 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated January 11, 2021 “Understand” – Omah Lay on the chart dated August 16, 2021 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated December 28, 2020 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated January 4, 2021 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated January 18, 2021

Omah Lay’s “Understand” holds at No. 2 after three non-consecutive week at No. 2; the song tallied 1.71 million equivalent streams (down 4%), 52.4 million in radio reach (up 4.8%) and 12.2 million in TV reach (up 8%) while topping both the radio and TV charts this week.

In the process “Understand” becomes only the fifth song ever to reach No. 1 on all four major charts published by TurnTable Charts; Top 50, radio, streaming and TV charts.

All the songs to reach No. 1 on all four major charts published by TurnTable Charts

“FEM,” Davido “Godly,” Omah Lay “Kilometre,” Burna Boy “Feeling,” Ladipoe & Buju “Understand,” Omah Lay

Having also reached the top of the Top Triller Chart Nigeria, “Understand” becomes only the third song to complete the TurnTable Clean Sweep of all charts published – joining “FEM” and “Godly.”

Wizkid’s “Essence (Remix)” featuring Justin Bieber & Tems jumps to No. 3 on this week’s TurnTable Top 50. “Essence (Remix)” tallied 1.70 million equivalent streams (up 292%), 50 million in radio reach (up 150%) and 4.1 million in TV reach (down 0.7%).

This is the biggest week yet for “Essence” on the TurnTable Top 50 in terms of total chart points (popularity in Nigeria). The song peaked at No. 2 on the chart dated May 17, 2021

For this week’s chart, the chart points for both the remix and original version of the song count towards a single chart entry (the remix). This gives Justin Bieber his third top ten entry and highest charting entry yet in Nigeria.

Adekunle Gold’s “Sinner” holds at No. 4 after peaking at No. 2 while Fireboy’s “Peru” continues to ascend on the chart, this week moving 6-5.

Ladipoe & Buju’s “Feeling” slides 3-6 after leading the chart for five weeks while Ruger’s “Bounce” moves 8-7 on the Top 50.

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the Top 50; Olamide’s “Rock” drops 7-8 on the chart, Patoranking’s “Celebrate Me” is steady at No. 9 while AV’s “Big Thugs Boys” falls 5-10.

Just outside this week’s top ten, Ayra Starr’s “Bloody Samaritan” flies from No. 28 to a new peak of No. 12, Oxlade’s “Ojuju” debuts at No. 13 in its first full week of tracking while Zinoleesky’s “Naira Marley” reaches a new height of No. 14 on the TurnTable Top 50.

All chart news will be available @TurntableCharts on Twitter while component charts such as Top Streaming Chart and Top Airplay Chart; and Top Triller Chart Nigeria will be updated on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Sourced From Nigerian Music