Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Joeboy’s ‘Sip (Alcohol)’ leads the TurnTable Top 50 for a 10th Week

Mayorkun & Victony’s “Holy Father” rockets to No. 2 on the Top 50

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, December 13, 2021

“Sip (Alcohol)” tallied 34 million in radio reach (down 14.7%), 2.3 million equivalent streams (down 17.8%) and 9.72 million in TV reach (down 4.7%).

“Alcohol” becomes the second song to spend at least ten weeks at No. 1 on the chart – joining Omah Lay’s “Godly” which spent 11 weeks at No. 1.

Mayorkun & Victony’s “Holy Father” jumps to No. 2 on the Top 50 after tallying 53.6 million in radio reach (up 13.6%) and 1.2 million equivalent streams (up 7%). It is Mayorkun’s highest charting entry since the No. 1-peaking effort of “The Best” and Victony’s only entry so far on the Top 50.

Fave’s “Baby Riddim” slips 2-3 on the Top 50 while Kizz Daniel’s “Eh God (Barnabas)” rises to No. 4 on the Top 50. The song tallied 32.5 million in radio reach (down 11%) and 1.92 million equivalent streams (down 7%).

Reekado Banks’ “Ozumba Mbadiwe” is down to No. 5 from its No. 3 peak, Adekunle Gold’s “High” with Davido falls to No. 6 after peaking at No. 2 while Timaya’s “Cold Outside” with Buju descends 5-7 on the Top 50.

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the TurnTable Top 50; Lil Kesh’s “Don’t Call Me” with Zinoleesky debuts at No. 8 with 7.82 million in radio reach and 2.08 million equivalent streams.

It is Lil Kesh’s first top ten entry on the chart and Zinoleesky’s third on the Top 50 – after “Kilofeshe” and “Gone Far.” This also makes Niphykeys the second producer to record top ten entries with five different artistes – joining Blaise Beats.

Davido & Focalistic’s “Champion Sound” slides 8-9 while Kizz Daniel’s “Pour Me Water” enters the top ten for the first time. This makes Barnabas EP the fourth project to record at least 3 top ten entries on the Top 50; A Better Time (8), Made in Lagos (5), Capre Diem (3) and Barnabas EP (3).

Sourced From Nigerian Music