Heavily pregnant Nigerian woman wins Taekwondo match

A heavily pregnant Nigerian Taekwondo athlete has received a lot of public attraction for winning a national gold medal at a sporting event.

The eight months old pregnant woman, Aminat Idrees triumphed in the Mixed Poomsae category alongside her male partner Arowora Roqeeb.

Idrees won the medal at the National Sports Festival held this year in Edo state, Nigeria.

She and her partner Roqeeb were representing Lagos at the tournament.

Here is a video of her in action shared on Twitter by the National Sports Festival.

She also won Silver in the female team Poomsae category and an individual bronze in the same category making her one of the leading medalists at the festival.

Poomsae, the category she won is a sequence of movements made up of the fundamental elements of Taekwondo.

Social media users have been reacting to the news.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds

