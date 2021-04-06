Heavily pregnant Nigerian woman wins Taekwondo match

– Advertisement –





A heavily pregnant Nigerian Taekwondo athlete has received a lot of public attraction for winning a national gold medal at a sporting event.

The eight months old pregnant woman, Aminat Idrees triumphed in the Mixed Poomsae category alongside her male partner Arowora Roqeeb.

Idrees won the medal at the National Sports Festival held this year in Edo state, Nigeria.

She and her partner Roqeeb were representing Lagos at the tournament.

Here is a video of her in action shared on Twitter by the National Sports Festival.

An inspiring outing by heavily pregnant Aminat Idrees who won a gold medal for Lagos at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State. Aminat Idrees who is 8 months pregnant won gold in the Mixed Poomsae category in Taekwondo pic.twitter.com/rr4fxJCfMs — National Sports Festival 2020 (@nsf_edo) April 5, 2021

She also won Silver in the female team Poomsae category and an individual bronze in the same category making her one of the leading medalists at the festival.

….alongside her male counterpart, Arowora Roqeeb. This is Team Lagos’ first gold at Edo 2020. She also won Silver in the female team Poomsae category and an individual bronze in the same category making her one of the leading medalists at the festival. pic.twitter.com/j3EiAXSIlF — National Sports Festival 2020 (@nsf_edo) April 5, 2021

Poomsae, the category she won is a sequence of movements made up of the fundamental elements of Taekwondo.

Social media users have been reacting to the news.

If you are seeing this and you going about how strong a woman is, you is a fool

The organizers that allowed this happen are mad

The woman herself is mad and she needs someone to tell her

What in fucks name is she trying to prove

There is breaking the barrier and then stupidity — AKOGUN OF REMOLAND (@Gazzilee) April 6, 2021

This is how they get themselves into problems and stress maternity staff for preventable problems. — Proudly Esan Also known as Galilee (@Angela201045315) April 5, 2021

Please note: She didn’t fight. Poomsae is a set sequence of movements that consists of the various fundamental stances, blocks, punches and kicks logically arranged in a meaningful order in response to attacks from multiple imaginary assailants — Bayo Adegboyega (@Bayoradegboyega) April 6, 2021

8 months pregnant in a combat sports.. it can only happen in this part of this world. — Yusuf Atolagbe (@Atolagbe_1904) April 6, 2021

Source: Africafeeds.com

