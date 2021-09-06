Guinea coup leaders impose curfew, order ministers for a meeting

– Advertisement –





Guinea’s coup leaders have imposed a nationwide curfew as they move to consolidate power following Sunday’s coup.

Residents are to remain indoor by 8pm local time until further notice, according to the new military.

The soldiers have also ordered government ministers and national figures to attend a meeting on Monday.

These ministers and national figures have been warned against not honoring the invitation since they would be regarded as a rebel.

Video received: soldiers in Guinea have appeared on state TV and announced an 8pm curfew nationwide.

Civil servants instructed to go to work tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jHs56fyFx4 — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) September 5, 2021

– Advertisement –



The United Nations, African Union and ECOWAS as well as other foreign countries have all condemned the military takeover in Guinea.

These organizations have also demanded the immediate release of Mr. Conde and a return to democratic rule.

Ecowas has threatened to impose sanctions on Guinea if the soldiers do not restore democratic rule.

– Advertisement –





President Alpha Conde is said to be safe and unharmed but in the custody of the soldiers who have said that he has access to health care and is in touch with his doctors.

The coup was carried out by soldiers from the special forces unit who have named themselves as the National Committee for Rally and Development (CNRD).

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya who is the leader of the coup said his soldiers seized power because they want to end rampant corruption and mismanagement.

Colonel Mamady #Doumbouya is the man who led the coup in #Guinea. He is the commander of the country’s special forces unit both trained and equipped. He is a former legionnaire of the French army and there was even rumored possibility of his arrest last May. pic.twitter.com/2j5zLlS7C7 — Isaac Kaledzi (@IsaacKaledzi) September 5, 2021

President Conde came to power in 2010 but had seen his popularity plummet since he pushed for a change in the constitution to secure a third term last year.

Source: Africafeeds.com