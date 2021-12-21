Grannies fight old-age ailments through boxing in South Africa

Johannesburg boxing grandmothers have taken up boxing to keep fit and fight old age ailments.

Despite boxing being a tough sport, these grannies aged between 65 and 83 years old have gone a notch higher to demonstrate their willingness.

Constance Ngubane, 83, said that they are trying to find ways to curb the burden of chronic diseases like diabetes through boxing.

“We were invited at the gym to train. We agreed because we wanted to be healthier. We wanted to exercise our muscles and not continue doing nothing at home,” said Constance.

According to a research paper on Factors influencing regular physical exercise among the elderly in residential care facilities in South African health districts by four African authors from the University of Witwatersrand, regular exercise in the elderly has proved to enhance gait and balance leading to a reduction in the incidence of falls.

Clara Mose, 69, said that it was her doctor that recommended to her to join the sport.

“I was attending physiotherapy sessions at Helen Joseph Hospital when I first heard about the gym. The nurses at Helen Joseph Hospital recommended that it would be best for me to go to the boxing gym at Cosmo City,” she said.

The boxing gym in Cosmo City offers two sessions a week including cardio and boxing exercises.

One of the grannies said her fitness journey started after being diagnosed with osteoporosis.

“I used to be very sick before I started boxing. I had sore knees and a painful back. I couldn’t move or do anything when my back became painful,” an ailing grandmother said.

While the boxing gym has helped the elderly community stay active and motivated, the next step is to guide the boxing grannies on how to eat a healthy balanced diet.

Sourced from Africanews