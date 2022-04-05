Grammy Awards winner, Angelique Kidjo could pass for Nigerian – Reno Omokri reveals
Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has revealed that the 2022 Grammy Award winner, Angelique Kidjo is Nigerian, saying she speaks the Y…
Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has revealed that the
2022 Grammy Award winner, Angelique Kidjo is Nigerian, saying she speaks the
Yoruba language fluently.
Recall that Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s Made in Lagos, which
was nominated for Best Global Music Album, lost to Angelique Kidjo’s Mother
Nature.
Omokri said Section 25 of Nigeria’s Constitution qualifies
the Beninese singer-songwriter to be a citizen of the country.
He lambasted Nigerians who were bashing Angelique Kidjo on
social media for defeating Nigerian artists in the just concluded 64th Annual
Grammy Awards.
Reno tackled Nigerians for giving attention to the outcome
of the Grammy Awards at the expense of the security crisis bedevilling the
nation.
He said, “When I saw how Nigerians were more concerned with
the Grammy Awards, and especially with bashing Angelique Kidjo (who is actually
qualified to be a Nigerian citizen) than the widespread killings by terrorists
in our country, I realised that Buhari is not the only problem Nigeria has!
“Let me shock some of you-Angelique Kidjo speaks fluent
Yoruba. By virtue of Section 25 of Nigeria’s Constitution, Angelique Kidjo is a
Nigerian. It shows the depth of ignorance of Nigerians to attack her for
defeating Nigeria at the Grammy. Can Nigeria defeat Nigeria”?