Global Peace Ambassador Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishanker Arrives Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Global Peace Ambassador and world-renowned humanitarian, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has arrived in Nigeria to attend a culture festival.

Ravishankar is a global humanitarian and a spiritual leader who has rekindled traditions of yoga and meditation that have helped millions achieve personal and social transformation by relieving stress and discovering inner peace in daily life.

Named one of the “Seven Most Powerful People in India,” by Forbes, he has been credited in bringing opposing parties together to facilitate meditation and peace talks in Colombia, Iraq, Cote d’Ivoire, and India.

The cultural festival which is a global event with the theme, “Vibrant Africa: The Rising Rhythm”, aims to build a compassionate and harmonious society by connecting Nigerians together through song, dance, meditation, and dialogue.

Previous editions were held at Global level were attended by Presidents, Prime Ministers, Diplomats, Dignitaries, Spiritual Leaders, Social Activists, Artists, and people of all races, religions, and political stances together in the spirit of global unity and vibrant celebration.

Set to be hosted at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos 19 – 22 August, the event will also mark the 41st anniversary of the Art of Living Foundation (AOLF). The Foundation is the world’s largest holistic wellness and humanitarian organisation, with the single motive to create a stress-free and violence-free society through fostering individual well-being and societal development.

Operating in 156 countries, AOLF is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by Ravishankar. All of AOLF’s programmes are inspired by Sri Sri’s philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society.

Notably, AOLF has touched over 400 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.

Over the next few days, the founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar will also meet with several dignitaries, personalities, including key representatives in the business community, which is aimed at initiating dialogue with local stakeholders to explore avenues of bringing peace

Leveraging local initiatives such as ‘I Meditate Africa’ and ‘Voice of Africa’, Art of Living has reached over 2.3 million Africans and united 22 African countries through peace campaigns.

Notably, the Foundation has been teaching Happiness and Youth Leadership Training Programs in Nigeria for more than 10 years, and has impacted thousands of people in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano, Kaduna, Abuja, Enugu and Delta States.

