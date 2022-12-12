Ghanaians angry at Wizkid for failing to show up for his concert in Accra

Fans of Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, have been left disappointed after the singer failed to show up for his performance at…





Fans of Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, have been left disappointed after the singer failed to show up for his performance at a concert in Ghana.

Tagged Wizkid Live Concert, it was to be the first time Afrobeats sensation would be headlining a show in the West African country.

Wizkid had confirmed his attendance hours before the event via a tweet but the Grammy award winner failed to show up.

“Accra Sports Stadium tonight,” he tweeted via his verified handle.

About 40,000 fans were expected at the Accra Stadium, the event venue, most of whom showed up.

The show was also supposed to be the singer’s first performance of his new album, ‘More Love Less Ego’ in Africa.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, the music star issued an apology to his fans for not showing up at the event.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he said they were issues with production and safety.

He, however, promised that a new date and details for the concert will be made known soon.

Part of his tweet reads, “My brand is something I don’t joke with! I sincerely apologise to everyone who made the effort to come out for me last night. I was Charged up, looking forward to doing this show.

“However, please understand that every decision I made co-sided with honouring my fans, and would only make a drastic decision like this because it was the right thing to do.”

