Ghana to block 10 million SIM cards

Ghanaian authorities have announced that they will block about 10 million SIM cards by the end of this month as the re-registration window draws to a close.

The National Communications Authority, the industry regulator will on 31 October disconnect data and voice services of unverified cards after a year of nationwide registration campaign.

In July, the communication authority extended the deadline for verification by two months to allow Ghanaians and non-citizens resident in Ghana to link their identity cards to their SIM cards and complete the registration process.

By 4 October, about 19 million SIM cards were fully registered, representing about 45% of all the cards issued.

SIM card owners are required to link their Ghana national cards to their SIM and then proceed for full registration and biometrics capture with their service providers.

The government has said the aim of the SIM registration exercise is to protect users against fraud and ensure digital security.

There have been criticisms in relation to the posture of the government in rolling out the policy.

Critics argue many Ghanaians still don’t’ have access to the required national identification card to enable them re-register their SIM cards.

Source: Africafeeds.com