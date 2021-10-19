Ghana: Police probe Shatta Wale over gun attack claims

– Advertisement –





Police in Ghana on Monday night said they had mounted a search for celebrated dancehall artiste Shatta Wale following reports that he had been shot by unknown gunmen.

Personal Assistant to the musician Nana Dope had told some media outlets that the artiste was receiving treatment at an emergency unit of a health facility in Accra after been shot by unknown gunmen.

He said Shatta Wale, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, October 17, 2021 is responding to treatment.

In a statement, the police service said the Musician’s whereabouts remain unknown despite making contacts with his close friends and family.

“The attention of the Police has been drawn to the widely circulated news on the alleged gunshot-attack on one Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale.

– Advertisement –



On hearing the news, the police have launched an investigation into the matter including making contacts with some of his close friends and family members and all of them claim not to have knowledge of his whereabouts or the alleged incident.

A team has visited the house of Shatta Wale and he cannot be found there.

Over the last few hours, the Police have searched and continue to look for Shatta Wale at hospitals in Accra,” the statement said.

– Advertisement –





But the musician on Tuesday morning reacted to the news of the police launching a search for him saying he was surprised no action was taken against a prophet that prophesied that he will be shot dead on October 18, 2021.

“So the police of this country want to tell me none of them saw those threatening statement online to take Action?

This pastor said 18th October shatta wale will be shot and you want to tell me you didn’t see from you cyber crime department nor did u hear or came across anything like that online?” he said on a Facebook post.

On social media, some Ghanaians believe the musician only pulled a stunt for public attention as they push for his arrest and prosecution for causing fear and panic.

Big brand like Shatta Wale faking death jxt to gain attention shows how inconsistent and irrelevant he is in Arnold Baidoo’s voice….the IGP shouldn’t spare him😎 — MÂCLØRD🥇 (@maclord_xavier) October 19, 2021

Shatta wale you are too grown a man to be pulling these silly stunts for clout 🤦🏽‍♂️ now you know why you lost me as a fan — SUROMMAAA🚩 (@surommaaa) October 19, 2021

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds