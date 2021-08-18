You are here
Ghana: Anglican Church probes priest for kissing female students

The Anglican Church of Ghana has condemned an incident in which a priest allegedly kissed some female students.

It follows a viral video in which Father Obeng Larbi was captured kissing three students of the St. Monica’s College of Education in the Ashanti region.

The video shows the priest on stage inviting the three students for a mouth-to-mouth kiss, one after the other, after directing the students to drop their face masks for the kiss.

According to a student, Father Obeng Larbi during a service last Sunday decided to kiss the final-year students for their years of service, reading the Bible during church services.

The anonymous student said authorities of the school are currently looking for the student who recorded and circulated the video.

“The father in the video kissing the students didn’t know we were going to post the video. We were not comfortable with the situation that’s why we were shouting,” the student said.

She added that “This is the first time he’s doing this. He gave the school chaplain a kiss and then did same to the 3 female Bible readers. The third girl the father kissed is a virgin and that’s why she gave her cheek to the father to kiss but he forced and kissed her lips. Afterward the incident, she said the father had broken her virginity.”

In a statement, the Anglican Church said investigations into the incident have started and appropriate sanction will apply.

On social media, Ghanaians have been reacting to the incident.

