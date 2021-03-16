Germany detains Gambian driver of Jammeh’s ‘hit-squad unit’

– Advertisement –





A Gambian man has been detained in Germany for alleged role in some killings under ex-president Yahya Jammeh.

The man Bai L, according to German police is suspected of participating in crimes against humanity while serving as driver for the feared paramilitary unit of Jammeh.

He is accused of driving officers from the paramilitary unit known as the Junglers to carry out treacherous acts.

The Junglers unit has been described as a hit squad for Mr Jammeh, executing several killings of his opponents under is orders.

Among some of the people killed by the Junglers was a journalist shot dead in 2004.

– Advertisement –



In 2005, over 50 African migrants mostly Ghanaians were also killed by the junglers under the orders of Mr. Jammeh.

A Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) to investigate the alleged rights violations tied Jammeh to the killings of the migrants.

At the time of the executions, Gambians officials covered it up and misled Ghanaian officials from knowing the truth.

Mr Jammeh led The Gambia for 22 years and has been accused of human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, torture and arbitrary detention.

– Advertisement –





He was removed from power in 2017 after losing a presidential election to current President, Adama Barrow.

Source: Africafeeds.com