Fuji music won’t go into extinction –Adewale Ayuba

Veteran fuji singer, Adewale Ayuba, popularly known as Mr Johnson, is of the belief that despite the dominance of hip-hop and afro-pop genres of music, fuji music will not go extinct.

Speaking in an interview with Sunday Scoop, Ayuba said, “As long as Nigeria exists, fuji music shall live. It is a genre of music we can call ours because of its cultural background.”

Going down memory lane, Ayuba noted that he never envisaged that his hit song, Ijo Fuji, would be that successful. He said, “I was planning to make an album that would promote fuji music. Nobody knows if any record will be successful but to the glory of God, the song was accepted.”

Recalling the most unusual place he had ever got inspiration for a song, the clean shaven singer said, “I once got the inspiration for a song right in front of an officer at the American embassy in Lagos.”

Ayuba also added that his forthcoming song was inspired by a personal experience. He said, “It was inspired by a personal experience. It is an advice to parents about their children’s marital lives.”

The respected artiste also noted that he would allow any of his children to follow his footsteps. “Yes of course, but God knows best. I always pray for God’s will to be done on my children.”

The singer who is noted for being fashionable and youthful, said, “I owe my youthfulness to Almighty God.”

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music