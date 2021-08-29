You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Legendary Nigerian musician Victor Uwaifo dies at 80

Village Reporter ,
Sir Victor Uwaifo
Late Victor Uwaifo

Celebrated Nigerian highlife musician, Sir Victor Uwaifo has died, aged 80.

Uwaifo died on Saturday in Benin, capital of Edo State, South-South, Nigeria, one of his children, Uwaifo Peter de Rock, said on his social media page on Saturday evening.

“Daddy. Why Did you leave us now. Prof sir Victor UWAIFO has gone to rest. Black Saturday for me now,” he wrote.

The late musician was Professor of Visual Arts at the University of Benin.

Uwaifo served as Commissioner for Arts and Culture under the governorship of Lucky Igbinedion.

A First-Class graduate of Visual Arts at UNIBEN, his undergraduate project of ‘A king on a horse’ is a signature arts poster at the Ekenwan Campus of the university.

Sir Victor Uwaifo played the guitar with dexterity and he is known for his dancing steps.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Related posts:

BREAKING: Veteran musician Victor Uwaifo is dead Victor Uwaifo brought glory to Nigeria, Buhari mourns You’re no musician if you can’t play musical instruments – Uwaifo Film chronicles life of legendary Nigerian musician and activist

Powered by YARPP.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.