You are here
Africa 

Friend of George Floyd “happy and sad” after the verdict

Village Reporter ,

Last updated: 1 hour ago

George Floyd’s former roommate, Alvin Manago, pays tribute to his friend in Minneapolis one day after the conviction of Derek Chauvin. “I was happy and sad at the same time because, you know, I lost my friend, you know, my roommate”, he tells AFP, adding that the verdict will be “real positive as far as the laws changing and stepping in real good direction.” The conviction of a white officer for George Floyd’s murder raised hopes Wednesday in the Black community of a historic turning point in US justice, but the police killing of another African American cast doubt on prospects for change.

More about

Sourced from Africanews

Follow and like us:

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email