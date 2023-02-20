Fresh clash between rebels and troops in eastern DR Congo

Fighting reportedly flared on Monday (Feb. 19) between the DR Congo’s army and M23 rebels.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a security source said clashes began on 5:am in the Kitshanga area, northwest of the main eastern city of Goma.

The fighting come as regional leaders called once again on Friday for a ceasefire and for all armed groups to withdraw from occupied territory by March 30.

It is believed that over 120 armed groups and self-defense militias fight in eastern DRC.

The M23 group whose name stands for the March 23 Movement, re-emerged from dormancy in November 2021, accusing the DRC of ignoring a promise to integrate its fighters into the army.

Winning a string of victories over state forces the rebels now near the provincial capital Goma.

The Democratic Republic of Congo accuses its neighbour Rwanda of backing the rebels, a charge supported by a group of UN experts, which Kigali denies.

