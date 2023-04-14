Four dead, several others hospitalised while ‘fasting to meet Jesus’

Four people have died in Kenya after taking part in a fasting exercise to avoid an imminent end to the world.

Several others were also hospitalised in the Kenyan coastal county of Kilifi from the incident.

Police said the victims were members of Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s Good News International Church who were asked to avoid “apocalyptic damnation”.

11 people – six of them were emaciated and in critical condition were rescued by authorities on Thursday.

The victims were rescued from the pastor’s vast farm. Paul Mackenzie is currently out on police bail after he was charged last month over the death of two children whose parents are among his followers.

Police have said a search for more members of the group has been initiated following reports that others were still in the forest.

The police also found a mass shallow grave at Shakahola Forest in Langobaya, Malindi.

”The police were unable to conduct any further activity at the mass grave because of the hostile residents in the forest believed to be the suspect’s followers” local media has reported.

Source: Africafeeds.com