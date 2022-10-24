WHAT: First Continental Policy Conference on the theme “Promoting the Peace, Security, and Development Nexus: The Promise of Regional Integration.”

WHO: The African Union in partnership with the African Development Bank, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Afrexim Bank and the Africa Capacity Building Foundation

WHEN: 25-27 October 2022

The African Union in partnership with the above named institutions will organize the first Continental Policy Conference under the theme “Promoting the Peace, Security, and Development Nexus: The Promise of Regional Integration.”

The conference will take place from 25th to 27th October 2022 in Tangier, Morocco. The conference will provide an opportunity for the AU, its partners and the Regional Economic Communities/Regional Mechanisms to reflect on measures and strategies in the promotion of development, regional integration, and peace and security.

The three-day policy conference offers a unique opportunity for participants to exchange views on the practical implementation measures and to launch new initiatives that seek to foster the effective delivery of regional integration, peace and security. The conference will also be an occasion to reaffirm the relevance and critical role of investment and development finance in supporting Africa’s peace and security efforts.

At the end of the conference a final declaration – The Tangier Declaration – will outline the key outcomes of the three-day discussions.

The conference will bring together representatives from the AU, the RECs/RMs, governments, academia, defense and finance, private sector, civil society and development partners.

African Development Bank Group