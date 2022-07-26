Fireboy DML & Asake’s ‘Bandana’ rockets to No. 1 on this week’s Nigeria Top 100

‘Bandana’ is the No. 1 song in Nigeria

Fireboy DML & Asake’s ‘Bandana’ makes the biggest jump to No. 1 on any chart published by TurnTable Charts – moving from No. 66 (after being available for a day last week) to No. 1 on this week’s chart.

‘Bandana’ tallied 4.47 million Nigerian streams (No. 1 on streaming) and 49.5 million in radio reach (No. 5 on radio).

This is Fireboy DML’s first No. 1 entry on the Nigeria Top 100 while ‘Bandana’ is Asake’s second chart topper on the biggest music chart in Nigeria. Asake also had two No. 1 songs on the defunct TurnTable Top 50; Fireboy DML’s ‘Peru’ also reached No. 1 on the chart earlier in 2022.

Former No. 1, ‘Peace Be Unto You’ by Asake stays at No. 2 for another week – it also tops the TV chart in Nigeria for a second straight week (14.7 million in TV reach).

Burna Boy’s ‘It’s Plenty’ rises 6-3 on this week’s Top 100; it tallied 3.28 million Nigerian streams (No. 2 on streaming) and 44 million in radio reach (No. 7 on radio).

Last week’s No. 1 ‘For My Hand’ by Burna Boy featuring Ed Sheeran drops to No. 4.

Mavins’ ‘Overloading (OVERDOSE)’ drops 4-5 on this week’s Nigeria Top 100. The song features an ensemble cast of Ayra Starr, Crayon, Ladipoe, Boy Spyce & Magixx.

At No. 6 is Kizz Daniel & Tekno’s ‘Buga (Lo Lo Lo)’ dropping from No. 3. Ruger’s ‘Girlfriend’ returns to its No. 7 peak on the chart. It is highest charting song that is not released under EMPIRE or Mavins.

Rounding out this week’s top ten, Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ falls 5-8 on the chart; Mayorkun’s ‘Certified Loner (No Competition)’ ascends 13-9 on the Top 100. ‘Certified Loner’ returns to its No. 9 peak following the premiere of its official video during the tracking week and a gain in radio airplay resulting in a total of 52.7 million in airplay audience impression during the tracking week.

The only new entry in this week’s top ten is Crayon’s ‘Ijo (Laba Laba),’ which moves 18-10. The song is No. 1 on this week’s radio chart with 53.6 million in radio reach.

With ‘Overloading’ at No. 5 and ‘Ijo’ at No. 10, Crayon becomes one of the few artistes with multiple top ten entries on the Nigeria Top 100.

Just outside the top ten; Omah Lay’s ‘I’m a mess’ starts at No. 12, Iyanya’s ‘Like’ with Davido & Kizz Daniel launches at No. 16; Adekunle Gold’s ‘5 Star’ debuts at No. 20 and Oxlade’s ‘Ku Lo Sa’ moves to a new peak of No. 21.

All of Love, Damini songs remain on this week’s Nigeria Top 100 (despite most of the songs suffering record falls on the chart) while Omah Lay has twelve tracks off Boy Alone on this week’s Top 100. ‘tell everybody’ with Tay Iwar and ‘purple song’ miss out with the former at No. 9 on the Bubbling Under Top 100 chart.

Sourced From Nigerian Music